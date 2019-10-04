Trump approves disaster declaration for areas hit by Dorian

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a request from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper for public assistance for 14 counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The major disaster declaration, approved Friday, allows impacted counties to receive support from FEMA’s public assistance program, providing reimbursement to local governments for costs of debris removal and other services. The impacted counties are Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell, and Washington.

Cooper also requested individual assistance. If approved, that would provide grants to residents who suffered damages from Dorian, and could open the way to additional FEMA recovery programs, like temporary housing.

The individual assistance request remains under review. State officials have urged federal agencies and North Carolina’s congressional delegation to help expedite federal approval.