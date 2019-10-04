UNCW Women’s Soccer blanks the College of Charleston

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW used goals from five different players to earn its second straight win with a 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer victory over the College of Charleston at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Seahawks improved to 6-4-0 overall and 2-1-0 in the CAA with their third shutout victory of the season. Charleston, meanwhile, saw an end to its five-game winning streak and dropped to 7-4-0 overall with an identical 2-1-0 mark in league play.

Senior Dominique Martinez gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when she knocked in a crossing pass from freshman Emily Moxley for her second goal of the season.

Just six minutes later, UNCW struck again when junior Marissa Vincent intercepted a Charleston pass and sent a long outlet pass to junior forward Audrey Harding , who snuck past a defender and netted her fifth goal of the year into the lower left corner.

Charleston appeared to cut the deficit in half in the 29th minute when senior Talia Colchico headed in a shot off a feed from sophomore Lauren Reichardt, but the Cougars were called offsides to negate the goal and retain the Seahawks’ two-goal advantage.

Senior Ashley Johnson upped the UNCW cushion to 3-0 in the 48th minute when she scored her second goal of the season. Harding spun past a Charleston defender along the end line and sent a pass towards the front of the goal, which was tapped in by Johnson.

Vincent added to the Seahawks’ lead with 26:41 remaining as she headed in a corner kick from sophomore Emily Moxley that was not gathered by Charleston junior goalkeeper Maggie Berlin.

Redshirt junior forward Grace Hersey completed the scoring in the 86th minute with her second marker of the season. She collected the ball off a Charleston turnover and fired a 16-yard shot into the lower right corner of the net past a diving Berlin.

The Seahawks outshot Charleston by an 18-6 margin as junior Sydney Schneider and redshirt freshman Anna Johnston combined to post the shutout. Schneider made two saves in 70 minutes before Johnston finished the game and did not record a save.

UNCW heads north on Sunday, Oct. 6, for a 1 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest at Towson.