WANTED: Man accused of breaking into home, assaulting woman

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Watha man is wanted for reportedly breaking into a home and assaulting a woman inside earlier this week.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Thomas Medcalf, 29, forced his way into a home on Moore Road and assaulted a woman inside of it around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Medcalf is charged with assault on a female, break/enter to terrorize and injure, felony larceny, second degree kidnapping, and interfere emergency communication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-259-1515 or (910)-259-1212.