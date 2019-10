WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This is no fish tale!

Motts Channel Seafood in Wrightsville Beach got a special delivery Friday — a massive black grouper!

An employee told WWAY that a diver on the boat Orion speared the grouper off our coast.

The fish tipped the scales at 117 pounds.

“I think you know what will be on our seafood counter,” the business posted on Facebook.

Motts Channel Seafood is located at 120 Short Street in Wrightsville Beach.