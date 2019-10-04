Wilmington man sentenced on drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

According to a news release, a judge sentenced Charles Edward Harrington, 34, to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

On December 22, 2018, investigators with the Wilmington Police Department’s Mobile Field Force task force were patrolling Rankin Street when they spotted Harrington, who had a warrant for his arrest.

During Harrington’s arrest, officers found a bag of crack cocaine in his pocket. Harrington also has an extensive history of narcotics related charges dating back to 2007.

This case is part of the FBI’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation “Tooth Fairy” with cooperation from the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.