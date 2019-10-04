WWAY 5th Quarter: October 4, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Week seven of the high school football season in the Cape Fear was dominated by rivalry games. North Brunswick traveled to South Brunswick and Heide Trask hosted Pender. Below, are the final scores from week seven of the high school football season.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

Hoggard 14 , Ashley 0

North Brunswick 11 , South Brunswick 6

Topsail 7 , New Hanover 51

West Brunswick 20 , Laney 0

Pender 16 , Heide Trask 14

St. Pauls 51 , South Columbus 27

West Columbus 6 , East Bladen 48

Whiteville 58 , Fairmont 16

Red Springs 1 , East Columbus 0 (Forfeit)