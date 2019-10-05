Find your zen through an alpaca yoga session at NC farm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You may have heard of goat yoga, but now people across the world are trying alpaca yoga, including here in the Cape Fear.

White Feather Farm owner Lara Gettys says she and her husband noticed how much people enjoyed alpaca yoga at their mentor farm in Iron Station, North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

She says it’s why they had to bring the experience to the White Feather Farm in Wilmington. Alpacas don’t actually participate in the yoga class.

They just walk around and eat their hay. Gettys says the goal is to expose people to the alpacas and their gentle nature.

“The calmer you are in their presence, the more they invite you there,” Gettys said.

Related Article: Veterinarians revive cat that nearly froze in Montana

Kripalu yoga instructor, Lisa Wren says it’s not your typical yoga class.

“It’s a gentle class with alpaca,” Wren said.

We’re told it gets people more in tune with themselves and nature.

“The whole base is to make them comfortable, to bring people into their bodies through breathing,” Wren said.

While some may think Alpaca Yoga could be a distraction, participant Laurie LeGrand says it was everything but that.

“There was a time when one was sniffing and kind of sneezing. It made us laugh, and then it helped kind of ground us even more I think,” LeGrand said.

Getty’s says you must pre-register for classes and farm tours. For more information, click here.