South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have located two children in reference to an AMBER Alert.

A release by the department said 11-year-old Tommir Toland and 6-year-old Ommira Toland were abducted at Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry, South Carolina.

Shortly after the alert was issued, SLED officials said they located Omirra and Tommir.

They say the suspect, Tommy Lee Toland, is still at large.

