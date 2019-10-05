Dean Neff to rehab building downtown for new restaurant

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS)–Wilmington’s James Beard-nominated chef Dean Neff has finally revealed some plans for his new restaurant after his departure from PinPoint this spring.

Neff announced Friday he would open a restaurant in the renovated space at One South Front St., which sits at the corner of Market and Front in the heart of downtown.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from Neff and Intracoastal Realty, he has teamed up with businessman and software developer James Goodnight for the renovation project, set to begin this fall. The restaurant could open as early as spring 2020.

The presently unnamed restaurant will serve high quality coffee, tea, light breakfast and lunch service and the restaurant’s dinner service will highlight Neff’s expertise in farm-to-table, seasonal cuisine in a fine dining setting.

Read more here.