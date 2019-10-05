Mom furious after school bus drags, runs over Moore County child

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — A school bus ran over a child in Moore County on Wednesday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Bruised and bandaged – 12-year-old Zion Baker survived the scary ordeal. He has since been released from the hospital, but his mother is furious about the incident.

“A bus driver is supposed to make sure that her kids are supposed to be safe,” Serena Thomas said. “I don’t send my son on a school bus to get hurt.”

The Highway Patrol said it happened at the intersection of Americus Road and Walker Street. Two girls had already gotten off the bus and crossed the street. But the moment Zion stepped off the bus, the doors closed on his backpack, and the bus began to move

