Police: Man stabbed friend in Myrtle Beach hotel thinking victim ate his food

A police report states the Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a man who stabbed his friend, because the offender thought the victim stole his food. The police report says the victim knows the offender, and has been friends with him since he was younger.

48-year-old Timothy Lewis was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, according to a police report.

The report says the victim told police Lewis was watching the Rams vs. Seahawks game with him in a hotel room on Ocean Blvd.

The report continues by retelling the story the victim told police.

