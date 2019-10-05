Rev. Franklin Graham adds politics to prayer on evangelical tour

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people filled Legion Stadium on Saturday afternoon to hear the words of the Reverend Franklin Graham.

“When we decided to go across the state of North Carolina, Wilmington had to be on the stop,” Graham said.

Graham says the Tar Heel state tour is using faith to help our country’s political divide.

“Our country has changed so much in the last 10 years and we see ourselves so divided as a nation,”Graham said. “More importantly, for the churches, I want the churches to know that the number one priority of all the churches should be evangelism.”

He started his message with a prayer for political parties and specifically referenced President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and our state leaders.

“I think the most dangerous thing we can do is try to impeach a president,” Graham said. “If you look at what happened to Bill Clinton years ago, what he did was wrong but to divide the country is just as wrong.”

One woman says she thoroughly enjoyed the event.

“I’m from Charlotte,”Cecila Lacy said. “That’s where the library is and my parents are both pastors. We grew up hearing from his father so it was very exciting to know that his son is carrying the legacy.”

Graham did make political remarks about recent White House events and adds Christ is the only way to save the differences between Republicans and Democrats.

“If we keep going down this road, it’s going to destroy our country,” Graham said.