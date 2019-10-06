One dead, one injured in Pender County car accident

WILLARD, NC (WWAY) — One man is dead and another in the hospital after a car ran into a ditch and flipped over in Pender County Sunday morning.

Trooper B.T. Chappell with the State Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:40 a.m. on Church Street near the NC-11 intersection in Willard. He says the car ran off the road, hit a ditch, went airborne and landed on its roof.

The driver, 58-year-old Adolfo Carias, was ejected from the car and died on the scene. The passenger, 34-year-old Oscar Carranza, is in stable but critical condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Chappell says careless and reckless driving caused the crash, and alcohol and or drugs may have been involved.