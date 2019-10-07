Big first half leads Coastal Christian boys soccer past Topsail

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The Coastal Christian boys soccer team scored four first half goals on Monday night to beat Topsail in non-conference play, 6-0.

The Centurions were led in scoring by Luke Ward and Tafari Croom with two goals apiece. Ian Pridgen picked up the win in goal with seven saves for Coastal Christian.

The win improves Coastal’s record to now (15-2-2), while Topsail falls to 2-8.

The Pirates will be back in action on Tuesday at North Brunswick. Coastal Christian ends their regular season Thursday against Fayetteville Academy.