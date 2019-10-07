Brunswick County leaders discuss the future of transportation

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Monday afternoon in Brunswick County, commissioners were asked to vote on something which will affect transportation in our region, and your wallet, for the next 26 years.

The new metropolitan transportation plan, known as Cape Fear Moving Forward 2045, is a federally mandated assessment of the region’s current and future transportation needs. The current plan expires in 2020.

Monday’s presentation focused on roadway, bicycle and pedestrian, mass transportation, ferry and water transportation, aviation, and freight and rail.

Commissioners were asked about alternative funding sources for future projects. They will vote on this at a later date.