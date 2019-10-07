Dosher drug drop collects thousands of pills

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital says thousands of pills were discarded during their semiannual Operation Medicine Cabinet last week.

The hospital reports more than 8,000 expired or unwanted narcotic pills and nearly 1,280 milliliters of narcotic liquids were collected Thursday.

Vehicles and pedestrians drove or walked by the front entrance to drop off the medications from 375 homes.

In addition to Dosher employees, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and Southport Police were onsite to assist and to provide law enforcement.

Medications collected were sorted and then transported from the hospital grounds for safe incineration.

This was the 21st semi-annual drug drop held by Dosher Memorial Hospital and has become a much anticipated community event.

The next collection is scheduled for the spring 2020.