Go to class: Students back at work on North Carolina island

OCRACOKE, NC (AP) — Class is back in session on a North Carolina island which was severely damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

WITN reports classes for students on Ocracoke Island are being held on Monday in three different and temporary locations as repairs continue. Start and end times are staggered to help families who may need to go to multiple school locations.

- Advertisement -

Last week, Hyde County School Superintendent Stephen Basnight, who oversees Ocracoke School, told the board the community remains “devastated.” Ocracoke School was flooded with more than 3 feet of water. Basnight said the gym is still a pond, and expensive equipment in other rooms remains damaged.

Students have been taking classes online with iPads from the state for the last month.