MoJos on Bald Head Island to donate $10K for pancreatic cancer research

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The owners of MoJo’s on the Harbor, a popular spot on Bald Head Island, are selling the business, and in doing so, have taken down the famous wall of dollar bills that customers have been decorating and putting up for almost a decade.

When John and Andrea Pitera first opened MoJo’s on the Harbor almost 10 years ago, former island resident Brooke Williams tacked the first dollar bill on the restaurant’s wall “for good luck.”

The couple says the trend caught on, and over the years, the wall of dollars grew.

Guests loved decorating their own dollars to add to the wall, which the Piteras see as a unique art form.

In addition to being a beautiful and ever-changing art installment inside the restaurant’s bar, the wall of dollars also took on a deeper meaning when Williams was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The Piteras expanded the space where customers were able to add dollars, and when they learned of the story behind it, started adding dollars with messages for their own loved ones who have battled cancer.

Williams has since passed, but his memory has been kept alive through “Brooke’s Wall,” as its come to be known.

The Piteras took down the wall of dollars Monday, which now totals $10,000, for a donation to the Duke Hospital Center for pancreatic cancer research in Williams’ memory.