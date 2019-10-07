NC preacher accused of getting 14-year-old girl drunk, sexually abusing her

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WSOC) – A Gaston County preacher was arrested Saturday after being accused of sex crimes with a 14-year-old girl over the span of a year.

Nicholas Martin, 24, was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of indecent exposure.

Officials said Martin committed several crimes involving the teen from October 2018 until September 2019.

Arrest warrants show he got the 14-year-old drunk before abusing the victim on several occasions.

