Surf City Ocean Fest to celebrate region’s surfing heritage and need to protect the ocean

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Ocean Fest kicks off Saturday with a dual focus of celebrating the region’s surfing heritage and creating awareness about protecting our oceans.

An Onslow County native, Corey Sydes remembers trips to Surf City when he was a boy to go surfing. He not only developed a passion for the sport but also a love for Surf City. He continues to surf there every day.

Recently, Sydes and two other folks came up with an idea to hold Surf City Ocean Fest and the first inaugural event gets underway Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Well, its really all about giving back to the community and bringing awareness about what we can do to help the ocean going forward,” Sydes said.

The Ocean Fest is a free, one-day festival celebrating Surf City’s wave-riding heritage while providing a fun, beachside event where you can enjoy live music, food, drink and learn about ways to protect the ocean.

Festival events include a Retro Surf-Off in which participants ride vintage surfboards, a free Adaptive Surf Experience for youth with disabilities, and the Festival Zone featuring live bands, arts, crafts, and food and beer vendors.

There will be several ocean-related charities plus arts and crafts booths from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Live bands will perform between 1 – 8 pm. Click here for more information.