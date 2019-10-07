TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge girders will go over US 74/76 in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you travel on US 74/76 in Columbus County, expect delays Monday and Tuesday.

NCDOT says traffic on US 74/76 will be temporarily stopped this afternoon and Tuesday to allow crews to set bridge girders for the Hallsboro Road interchange.

Law enforcement will assist in stopping traffic on the westbound side between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday and for the eastbound side during the same time on Tuesday.

Traffic will be stopped for up to 30 minutes for each of the four girders that will be set up on each day.

NCDOT is upgrading the Hallsboro Road intersection east of Whiteville with an interchange that will include ramps and an overpass.

The $9.4 million contract was awarded in 2018.

The interchange will open by next summer.