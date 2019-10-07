Two injured during weekend shooting in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people were injured during a shooting in Pender County over the weekend.

The shooting occurred late Saturday night at a community building in the 7500 block of Highway 50, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the two victims ended up at the Pender County EMS office in Maple Hill. From there, the victims were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

The condition of the victims are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything, call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.