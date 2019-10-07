UNCG student, father of 3 gets degree hours before dying from cancer

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — Camden Dillard was a husband, father and a man of great ambition.

He was an administrator in the child nutrition department in the Rockingham County school system and a senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he was enrolled in his last class to earn his Bachelor of Science degree.

But then tragedy struck.

In July, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. Because of his illness, he was unable to complete his last class.

His supervisor Erselle Young got an idea after visiting Camden in his hospital room at Wake Forest Baptist. She asked the superintendent of Rockingham County Schools, Dr. Rodney Shotwell, to intervene and ask UNCG to waive Camden’s last class and award him his diploma.

Shotwell wrote a letter to the provost explaining the situation and UNCG agreed to waive the class and award Camden his degree.

