UNCW Women’s Soccer duo earns CAA weekly honor

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW senior forward Dominique Martinez and freshman forward Emily Moxley have been recognized with weekly awards from the Colonial Athletic Association after leading the Seahawks to a pair of women’s soccer victories last week.

Martinez was named co-recipient of the CAA’s Player of the Week award while Moxley garnered Rookie of the Week accolades following key victories against Charleston and Towson.

“I am very excited for Dominique and Emily,” Coach Chris Neal said. “Our entire group of forwards have really started communicating well together recently. I know they are excited to share these awards with their teammates.”

Martinez scored the eventual game-winning goal in both of the Seahawks’ victories last week. The Havelock, N.C., product gave UNCW a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute against Charleston when she knocked in a crossing pass by Moxley.

In the 1-0 verdict over Towson, Martinez netted the only goal of the game with 33:30 left in the first half after a pass by Moxley gave Martinez a breakaway, which she converted with a shot from inside the penalty area.

Moxley, who earned her first Rookie of the Week award, tallied three assists in the two victories. In addition to earning the assist on both of Martinez’s goals, she registered an assist on a goal by junior Marissa Vincent in the 64th minute of UNCW’s 5-0 victory over the Cougars.

A native of Cary, N.C., Moxley is tied for first in the CAA with seven assists while also contributing three goals.

Led by Martinez and Moxley, the Seahawks carry a 7-4-0 overall record and 3-1-0 mark in the CAA into a Thursday night showdown against William & Mary at UNCW Soccer Stadium.