Woman charged for allegedly throwing man’s luggage into ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges after throwing a man’s bags into the ocean.

The whole thing happened Saturday around 9 a.m., a Myrtle Beach police report says.

- Advertisement -

The owner of the bags told police Tonya Locklear was supposed to watch his luggage while he went to the store to buy her beer.

When he got back, he found his bags had been soaked and were filled with sand. Some of the contents were also missing.

The responding officer realized he had seen the luggage earlier in the day while responding to a welfare check.

Related Article: Wilmington man pleads guilty to kidnapping attempt and strangulation

Read more here.