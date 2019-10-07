Woman says her father contracted vibrio while cleaning crabs

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — After one North Carolina man died from contracting vibrio, one woman reached out sharing her story.

She says her 84-year-old father has been in the ICU in New Bern for weeks after contracting the potentially deadly bacteria, vibrio while cleaning crabs. She says she and her father were cleaning crabs when he got scraped.

In just 24 hours, the woman said he had to have emergency surgery to save his arm.

“Signs of infection would be really bad pain to the site,” Novant Health’s Dr. Ryan Jordanhazy said. “Any sort of drainage. Redness. Streaking up and down the body in a sort of rapid progression. We’re talking like a day or two.”

Jordanhazy says vibrio can spread quickly.

It appears that the man’s skin started peeling badly.

Jordanhazy, who is not treating this patient, says there are two different types of vibrio.

“Through the GI system if you eat some sort of undercooked or raw shellfish,” he said.

He compares the first type to having symptoms food poisoning.

“Second way would be if it causes a skin infection called cellulitis,” he said.

Jordanhazy says the bacteria can get in through any open wounds while you are handling raw shellfish or swimming in brackish waters.

He says these life-threatening cases are not common though, and that treating it quickly can be lifesaving.

“The treatment is good,” he said. “The treatment is antibiotics and it cures it, but a lot of times, people end up a little too late. Or they’re elderly, or have compromised immune systems.”

Jordanhazy says you should always be careful if you are around raw shellfish, especially if you are eating them.