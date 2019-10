PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pup adopted from Pender County Animal Services, which was lost for almost a month, has finally been caught.

Jenna Lloyd of Jacksonville says she tried to catch the dog for three weeks, even contacting trappers from Wilmington and Florida.

Lloyd says the dog was finally captured near Dixon High School.

The owner surrendered the dog after being contacted about it’s discovery.

It is now named Chance and is being fostered in Holly Ridge.