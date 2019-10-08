You can buy edible cookie dough snack packs

YARMOUTH PORT, MA (AP) — ​​Cape Cod’s own healthy snacking innovators BeReal Doughs have created a fun new lunch bag treat. Their unique gluten-free, organic, plant based edible cookie dough is now available in snack-sized containers for the first time.

“We realized that not everyone wants to carry around a pound of cookie dough,” laughs Mary Galvin, inventor of the secret process behind BeReal Doughs. “Our new snack cups fit in your pocket or lunch bag and can go anywhere.” And it’s not just for kids, anyone can enjoy this dough just about anywhere.

The original family size is packed in full one-pound containers for baking and sharing. Now the company is offering 12 and 4 ounce containers for sale. The individual 12 ounce size is intended for smaller families and the 4 ounce cup is available as a grab-and-go snack for people on the move, school lunches, travel, and outdoor use.

BeReal Doughs created a patent-pending process to make the dough safe and shelf stable at room temperature for up to sixty days. Putting it in the fridge at the end of that time extends the dough for another sixty days of enjoyment. The dough can be baked, used as a topping, added to recipes like fruit cobblers, or just eaten straight from the container.

An avid baker and nurse practitioner, Galvin insisted that indulgent cookies could be safe and healthy, so she personally created these recipes using only high quality organic and non-GMO ingredients. Unlike other edible cookie doughs, BeReal Doughs is equally delicious and safe whether raw and baked.

At the Plant Based World Expo in NYC this summer, BeReal Doughs debuted its delicious healthy products to the plant based/vegan market. “The response was overwhelming,” said Galvin. “Everyone loves the dough and they can’t believe how healthy it is.”

BeReal Doughs is available at select New England markets, online and through Amazon. The company is currently seeking wider distribution and expansion of its retail locations.

About BeReal® Doughs

Avid baker and nurse practitioner Mary Galvin is on a lifelong mission to create delicious yet healthy pre-made doughs and cookies. Having suffered many illnesses since 1999, she decided to heal herself through nutrition. Determined not to give up baked goods, Mary set out to develop healthy versions of her favorite recipes to share.

BeReal Doughs are handmade on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. All ingredients are organic, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, fair-trade certified, and free of preservatives, dairy, egg, and soy. The dough is designed to be delicious both raw and baked.

The shelf-stable doughs can be stored without refrigeration for 60 days. Mary’s unique process is patent-pending.

Flavors include Signature Chocolate Chunk, Cacao Fudge Chip, Cape Cod Cranberry Chocolate Chunk, Holiday Gingerbread, Good Sugar Cookie and Oatmeal Cranberry.