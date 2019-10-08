Investigation underway after NC deputy punches woman at county fair

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — An investigation is underway after video shows a deputy punch a woman while escorting her out of the Wayne County Fair.

Cell phone video showed 18-year-old T’Ziah Kelly in a tussle with a deputy before he punches her in the head Saturday.

The video also showed Kelly returning a jab.

“Looking at the video I feel hurt, betrayed. Because my daughter should have been protected,” said her mother, Lateryka Sanders.

Sanders filed a complaint Monday against the deputy.

“He needs to be fired,” Sanders said. “It could have been worse.”

Kelly said all of this started when she rushed to break up a fight between her brother and another teen.

