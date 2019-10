PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools got the chance to make a special visit to Ocracoke Monday.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill and Executive Director Beth Metcalf visited the Hyde County Public School System with more than $6,000 raised through it’s “Pay it Forward Pender” fundraiser.

They also got a first hand look at the devastation the island suffered during Hurricane Dorian.