Some Brunswick County schools release early due to power outage

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools says some schools in the Southport area released early due to a power outage.

An outage with Duke Energy affecting operations at Southport Elementary, South Brunswick Middle and South Brunswick High School, therefore the three schools will be released early at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the school system.

- Advertisement -

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are planning on operating on normal schedule Wednesday, October 9,” Brunswick County Schools wrote on Facebook.

This only applies to Southport Elementary, South Brunswick Middle and South Brunswick High School.

Southport Police Department says the outage is due to problems with the main transmission line.

Related Article: Helicopter with saw trims trees from the sky

According to Duke Energy, the outage was reported shortly before 1 p.m.

As of 2:00 p.m., estimated restoration time is around 3:45 p.m.