State investigating 3-year-old’s death after accident on airport escalator

The family of a 3-year-old who died after he fell in a stairway near the baggage claim area at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport still has many questions about how such a tragedy could happen.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sept. 25 near an escalator at the airport.

Jaiden Cowart’s mother said that after a trip from Florida, she was trying to pick up the family’s baggage with her three small children.

She said Jaiden was standing a few feet away, leaning up against the glass part of an escalator. He somehow got caught in the handrail, was pulled up in the escalator, and fell.

Jaiden was taken to Atrium Health, where he later died.

WSOC learned the escalator is back in use despite an investigation into the accident by North Carolina’s Department of Labor.

