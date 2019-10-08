USO, Delta Children partner to give 500 cribs to Fort Bragg families

FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) — The Fort Bragg fairgrounds parking lot was an assembly line Monday afternoon with families lining up for a big donation.

The USO and Delta Children partnered together to give 500 cribs and mattresses to the families of Fort Bragg soldiers.

- Advertisement -

Organizers said the families received an hour of training on how to safely assemble the cribs.

“I can’t even begin to imagine all the expenses we are going to be adding up as we get closer to having the baby. So this is going to take a huge financial burden off of us,” said Samantha Ireland, whose husband is a Fort Bragg soldier.

Read more here.