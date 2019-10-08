Wilmington man posted child pornography on ‘Kik’ app, receives 10 year sentence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man indicted on child pornography charges a year ago will spend 10 years in prison for the crime.

Isai Sanchez, 23, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on October 18, 2018.

The investigation began in June 2016, when officers of the Arlington Police Department in Arlington, Massachusetts arrested a separate man on child pornography charges. That man admitted to trading child pornography on his KIK Messenger account, and he agreed to allow agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to take over the account.

In July 2016, an undercover agent accessed a chat group on KIK titled “Boys” using the account and identified a user that had posted two child pornography videos. Agents were able to identify an IP address for the account that posted the videos and found that it was assigned to Sanchez’s home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Agents executed a federal search warrant at the residence on May 4, 2017.

Sanchez was present and agreed to be interviewed. He admitted using his laptop to download child pornography. He retrieved his laptop, which he had hidden under a dresser, and showed agents where he had hidden two hard drives in air vents.

Forensic analysis found child pornography on each of the three devices. In total law enforcement recovered over 3,200 individual images and 3,600 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

As a condition of the plea agreement, Sanchez, a native of Mexico, also agreed to his removal from the United States following the completion of his sentence.