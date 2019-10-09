5th Quarter Team of the Week: West Brunswick Trojans

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)–You have to go back to 1997 to find the last time the West Brunswick High School football started the season 5-0. That accomplishment earned them this weeks 5th Quarter Team of the Week.

The last time the Trojans got off to such a hot start was when Yogi Hickman was the West head coach. This time around in 2019 its his son Brett leading the charge in Shallotte.

“That was probably the last great team we had around here and I have fond memories of that bunch,”said West Brunswick head coach Brett Hickman. “It is exciting going to church and having people talk about what it used to be and what it can be like again.”

West Brunswick has been dominant to start the season on both side of the ball outscoring their opponents 106-16 through the first five games of the season. They say coming together as one has helped them grow as a program, but their not where they want to be quite yet.

“We all had to come together as a family and got to work,”says Trojan senior Samari Brogdon. “We still got things we need to pick up on. We are making too many little mistakes and all these flags.”

The Trojans first goal of becoming conference champs is right in front of them as they sit at the top of the Mideastern Conference at (2-0), but for now its one foot in front of the other.

“Coach always hits on the points that we take it week by week and we play a faceless opponent,”said West Brunswick senior Matthew Clemmons. “It doesn’t really matter who were playing were going to go out there and compete with whoever we play.”

West Brunswick’s next task in the Hoggard Vikings. The Trojans haven’t won against Hoggard in over a decade. So, they know they will be in dog fight on Friday night.

“You got to have a bunch of players that expect to go out there and win this game,”said Hickman. “We understand the kind of challenge we have in front of us and how well coached of a football team they are.”

The 24 Trojans seniors want to go out on top and say they will leave everything they have on the field each and every Friday night.

“I mean its our last year and we want to do the best we can do,”said Clemmons. “We know we have a good team, now its about going out there and competing.”