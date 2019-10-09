AMBER ALERT: Police searching for abducted 3-year-old

GREENSBORO, NC (News Release) — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing child: Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment.

Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment is a 3-year-old black female, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a short sleeved pink t-shirt, black jeans, and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multi-colored beads.

Allegedly, there is 1 abductor: Unknown . Unknown is described as approximately 20 years old, black, female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. Subject was wearing a Gold necklace, black short sleeve crop top, tiger print pants with yellow stripe, dark flip flops. She had a short ponytail.

Child was abducted from 2411 Phillips Ave, Greensboro NC last seen traveling northwest from that location.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2222, or call 911 or *HP.