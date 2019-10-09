AMBER ALERT: Police searching for abducted 3-year-old

GREENSBORO, NC (News Release) — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing child: Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment.
Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment is a 3-year-old black female, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a short sleeved pink t-shirt, black jeans, and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multi-colored beads.
Allegedly, there is 1 abductor: Unknown . Unknown is described as approximately 20 years old, black, female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. Subject was wearing a Gold necklace, black short sleeve crop top, tiger print pants with yellow stripe, dark flip flops. She had a short ponytail.
Child was abducted from 2411 Phillips Ave, Greensboro NC last seen traveling northwest from that location.