Attention DIY enthusiasts! UpScale ReSale Design & Challenge kicks off Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UpScale ReSale & Design Challenge is in its fifth year, and is Wilmington’s most creative design competition. This 2-day fundraising event brings together local interior design firms who utilize ReStore resources to upcycle, recycle, and repurpose donated items into beautiful vignettes. All items are then made available for resale to benefit Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity!

Saturday’s general admission provides ticket holders the opportunity to view designer vignettes and purchase professionally repurposed items not sold during Friday night’s VIP Preview Party & Sale.

This year’s goal is to raise $35,000 through donations, ticket sales, and merchandise sales. Proceeds benefit Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity. It was established in 1987 and has served more than 180 hard-working families through the construction and rehabilitation of homes in the Cape Fear region. Through our homeownership program, individuals in need of affordable housing are able to build strength, stability, and self reliance.