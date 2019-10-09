Car crash causes traffic delays on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two cars were involved in a head-on collision Wednesday night on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, according to Wilmington Police.

Jessica Williams, a Wilmington Police spokeswoman, said one of the cars was on its side.

Police said the call about the crash came in just after 8 p.m.

As of 8:20 p.m., the eastbound lanes were completely closed and there was one westbound lane open. Williams said the road should be back open within 20 to 30 minutes.

New Hanover County Dispatch said the scene was cleared at 8:56 p.m.

No word on how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.