Hoggard boys soccer wins rivalry game against New Hanover

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Two goals in the first half proved to be the difference on Tuesday night ,as the Hoggard boys soccer team pulled out the 3-2 win over rival New Hanover.

The Vikings were the first to get on the scoreboard in the first half as Sam McNamara connected in the 20th minute. Hoggard would go up 2-0 before New Hanover found the back in the 50th minute on a Selden Baldwin penalty kick.

New Hanover and Hoggard both found the back of the net in the final 18 minutes, but it was the Vikings coming out on top. The win improves Hoggard’s record to now (6-1) in the conference, while the Wildcats drop to (5-2).