LELAND, NC (WWAY)–Hoggard’s Sierra Cardi finished with a 42 in nine holes on Tuesday afternoon to win the Mideastern Conference match play invite at Magnolia Greens.

Laney took home the team title scoring a 137 overall. Grace Holcomb led the Buccaneer charge carding a 44 to finish second individually. Topsail’s Liza Fogleman finished in a tie with Holcomb for second place.

The Mideastern Conference tournament will be held next Tuesday at Magnolia Greens in Leland.