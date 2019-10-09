Landfall home known as ‘Three Bridges’ listed at $4.4 million

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An estate on Ocean Ridge Drive in Landall is now on the market and its list price it the most expensive new listing to debut in September.

The house, nicknamed “Three Bridges” is made up of three structures connected by bridges.

The main house is 5,000 square feet. To the left of it is a three bedroom, three bath, Nantucket inspired lighthouse.

The waterfront property is located at 1035 Ocean Ridge Drive and sits on 2 1/2 lots in Landfall.

The asking price is $4,475,000.

This estate is one of 30 properties with a seven figure asking price listed in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties within the last month.