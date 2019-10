NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — From produce to push-ups, the former Harris Teeter at Ogden Plaza is going to be the area’s newest Planet Fitness.

According to Cameron Management, the health club signed a 10-year lease.

The location will be operated by Anchor Management Group, who also operates the two other Wilmington Planet Fitness locations on South Kerr Avenue and in Monkey Junction.

The company plans to invest more than $2.8 million in the Ogden Plaza location.