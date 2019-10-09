Saez leads UNCW Men’s Soccer to win over Old Dominion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Junior Alejandro Saez scored a goal in the first and second half on Wednesday night to lead UNCW Men’s Soccer past Old Dominion, 2-0.

Saez got the Seahawks on the scoreboard in the first half in 4th minute as he found the back of the net off the assist from Jacob Evans. He would add another goal for UNCW in 47th minute on a mistake from the Monarch goalkeeper.

Gabriel Perrotta recorded two saves in goal for the Seahawks to preserve the shutout.

The win improves UNCW’s record to now (6-4-1) on the year. The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday at home against the College Charleston in CAA play.