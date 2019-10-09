UNCW Men’s Basketball picked 9th in preseason CAA poll

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–The UNCW men’s basketball team was tabbed to finish ninth and talented sophomore playmaker Kai Toews received individual recognition in a poll conducted by the Colonial Athletic Association’s head coaches, media and communications professionals ahead of the 2019-20 season.
The preseason listing and individual accolades were announced on Wednesday in conjunction with the CAA’s annual conference media day.
UNCW was picked ninth behind Hofstra, Charleston, Northeastern, James Madison, Delaware, Towson, William & Mary and Drexel. Elon was chosen to finish in the cellar.
Toews collected Honorable Mention honors from the pollsters. The Tokyo native set a CAA record with 253 assists last season, starting 32-of-33 contests in his first year with the program. He was named to the CAA’s All-Rookie unit after being selected Rookie of the Week four times during the course of the season.
The Seahawks went 10-23 one year ago and finished 10th during the regular season in the CAA before splitting a pair of games in the post-season tournament. Coach C.B. McGrath‘s team upset Elon in the first-round of the CAA Tournament before falling to eventual champion Northeastern in the quarterfinals.
McGrath has restocked his roster with seven new players for the new season, including four transfers and three freshmen. Three of the team’s top five scorers return, topped by junior guard Ty Gadsden, who averaged 11.5 points and led the circuit with a league-leading 47.5 percent behind the arc.