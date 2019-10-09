Wilmington dentist offers free services Friday for veterans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local dentist office is offering veterans free services Friday to thank them for their service.

The dental office of Gregory B. Garrett, DDS, located at 2215 Delaney Avenue in Wilmington, will offer free dental work and cleanings to patients who have served our country on Friday, October 11, for Freedom Day.

“The entire day is set aside to honor them and several local merchants have partnered with them to be able to offer gift certificates and door prizes,” the business wrote in a news release.

Freedom Day USA is observed by dentists across the nation in giving back to communities one smile at a time.

Through this nationwide effort, dentists have reached more than 8,000 patients and given away over $3,000,000 in free dentistry.

According to the Senate Subcommittee on Primary Health and Aging, more than 130 million Americans do not have dental insurance and current economic conditions leave little room to afford dental procedures.