Cape Fear economy: Concerns includes pay growth and employment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — How is the economy doing in the Cape Fear region and how do we prepare for the future?

Business leaders and experts gathered at UNCW Thursday morning to discuss the economic forecast and what’s next.

- Advertisement -

According to the Wilmington Regional Economic Score Card, the region out performed all peer cities in human capital index, that measures the skilled workforce in the area, only behind Raleigh and Charleston.

Abigail Dunne-Moses works with the center for creative leadership and she’s also a psychologist.

She spoke about the psychological aspects of preparing for the future.

The key right now is being open minded.

“No longer can we just live in our local environment, think the way that our parents and our grandparents thought,” she said. “This is an age where we really have to be on the cutting edge in terms of what we do, how we think and how we conduct our business.”

The economic score card also says pay growth continues to be a concern in the area as well as business services employment.