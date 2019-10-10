‘Cops on Mic’: Wilmington Police Department rolls out podcast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police officers are stealing the mic. The Wilmington Police Department rolled out its new podcast called “Cops on Mic.”

The first episode of the podcast debuted Thursday featuring Chief Ralph Evangelous.

In the episode, Evangelous talked about everything traffic-related in Wilmington, including the streets with the most deadly crashes.

He addresses the recent accidents on Market Street, Oleander Drive and Carolina Beach Road.

Evangelous has some advice for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“First of all, don’t use any impairing substance,” Evangelous said. “Don’t wear dark clothes especially at night. Look before you step off. Make eye contact with the driver of the car before you step into the road if you possibly can. Stay off the phones. Pay attention to what you’re primary focus is out their and use cross walks.”

Click here to listen to the podcast and submit questions or suggestions.