Habitual felon charged in Sunday morning armed robbery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man with a lengthy criminal history is now charged with robbing a New Hanover County convenience store.

William Lane, 51, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and a pretrial release violation.

The armed robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Han-Dee Hugo on N. College Road. Lane allegedly had a knife and made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Originally this armed robbery was possibly linked with the rash of robberies Tuesday night in Pender and New Hanover counties, but investigators say at this time they do not believe they are related.

Lane is being held under a $102,500 bond.