Man convicted in New Hanover County murder to be paroled in 2021

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man convicted of murder and kidnapping in 1979 will be released from prison in two years.

The NC Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved parole for James Green, 51.

Green was convicted of 2nd degree murder and kidnapping on January 15, 1979. The murder took place on August 18, 1978.

Green was sentenced to Life in prison plus 30 years.

The state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994, but Green was sentenced under previous guidelines.