Police: Driver charged with DWI after rear-ending cop car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged with DWI after driving into the back of a Wilmington cop car Wednesday night on Carolina Beach Road, police say

Just before 9 p.m., Wilmington Police Department says an officer was taking a collision report in the 3700-block of Carolina Beach Road when her car was hit from behind by a speeding Toyota pickup truck.

The crash caused the patrol car to collide with one of the vehicles from the original crash, according to police.

WPD says the officer was inside of her patrol car at the time. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. No word on the extent of her injuries.

The driver of the truck, Eric Atwood, 38, was taken to the hospital. He was later arrested for DWI. Officers say a concealed handgun was located in Atwood’s truck.

Atwood is charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless, carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol, and failure to reduce speed.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story listed an additional charge of fictitious tags. The WPD released that information in error.